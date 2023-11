Brink scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Brink is a name to watch as he gains more top-level experience. Nabbed in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Brink has cashed in on four goals to complement five assists through 14 games. He's produced three power-play points while serving on the No. 2 man-advantage unit.