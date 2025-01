Brink netted a power-play goal in a 3-1 victory over New Jersey on Saturday.

Brink snapped a 2-2 tie at the 12:44 mark of the third period for his second game-winner of 2024-25. He has two goals in the last three games after going five straight outings without a point. Brink has six goals and 15 assists through 44 appearances this campaign.