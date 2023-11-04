Brink scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Brink set up Scott Laughton for the opening goal and then closed out the scoring himself. This was Brink's third multi-point effort of the season, all of which have come within the last five games. The 22-year-old rookie winger has three goals, five helpers, 18 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 10 contests. He produced just four assists in his first NHL action, which consisted of 10 games during the 2021-22 campaign.