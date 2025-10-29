Brink had a goal and an assist, as well as the deciding goal in the shootout, in a 3-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Brink tied the game 1-1 late in the first on a rebound on the power play, and then he deked Arturs Silovs in the shootout to seal the win. Brink has four points, including three assists, and seven hits in his last four games and seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine contests on the season.