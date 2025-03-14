Brink scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 shootout win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Brink's outburst came after coach John Tortorella shifted him onto a line with Ryan Poehling and Olle Lycksell for the first time this season. He'd been skating with Tyson Foerster and Noah Cates for the last few months, and that trio had been outstanding. But Torts wanted to see if he could light a fire under Travis Konecny by putting him with Cates and Foerster. But the fire got lit under Brink, who had his first two-goal game of the season. He also scored two against the Wild on Oct. 26, 2023. The game was Brink's second big offensive outburst in his last nine games (three goals, six assists). But seven of those points (three goals, four assists) came in just two games. Brink has a ton of skill, but at 5-foot-8 and 169 pounds, he's going to struggle to put up enough fantasy value as a third-line winger to be relevant.