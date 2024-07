Brink signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.

Brink had 11 goals and 23 points in 57 appearances with Philadelphia in 2023-24. He also supplied seven goals and 13 points across 13 regular-season contests with AHL Lehigh Valley. The 22-year-old should spend the full 2024-25 campaign at the NHL level while serving primarily in a middle-six capacity. Although his offensive production with the Flyers last season was nothing to write home about, Brink still has upside.