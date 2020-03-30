Flyers' Bobby Brink: Heading back to school

Brink will remain at the University of Denver for the 2020-21 campaign, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

In his rookie campaign with the Pioneers, Brink recorded 11 goals and 13 helpers in 28 contests, Drafted by the Flyers with the 34th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the Minnesota native is unlikely to utilize his entire four-year collegiate eligibility before making the jump to the professional ranks.