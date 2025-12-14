Brink scored a goal and took two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Brink has eight goals this season, but he seems to be turning things around from a performance perspective since he's netted two of those goals in his last five games. Brink is playing in a middle-six role, and although he is also part of the second power-play unit, he won't have many opportunities to produce unless he moves into a top-six role. However, with only eight goals and 14 total points in 30 games, and a minus-4 rating, that's not likely to happen any time soon.