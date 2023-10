Brink secured his place on the Flyers' 2022-23 Opening Night roster, the club announced Monday.

Brink saw action in four preseason games for the team in which he recorded one goal and two assists. The 22-year-old winger is poised to start the season on the top line with Sean Couturier, though his hold on that spot should probably be considered tenuous at best with players like Cam Atkinson and Travis Konecny waiting in the wings.