Brink scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Brink's offense has been almost nonexistent lately -- he had just one goal over his previous 12 outings. Reuniting with Noah Cates on the third line looked to benefit both players, who set set up each other's goals. Brink's tally was the game-winner, and he's up to seven goals, five assists, 50 shots on net, 32 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating across 26 appearances this season.