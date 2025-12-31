Brink scored a goal, dished an assist, logged three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Brink had gone four games without a point entering Tuesday's action. The 24-year-old remains in a third-line role, though he saw just 12:09 of ice time in this contest, a season-low mark. He's now at 10 goals, 19 points, 69 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances. Brink will need a strong second half to surpass the 41-point total he produced in 79 outings in 2024-25.