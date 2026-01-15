Brink (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Jan. 6, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brink has missed the last four games due to his upper-body injury, and he'll land on injured reserve after goaltender Aleksei Kolosov was called up Thursday. It's not yet clear when Brink will be able to return to game action, but Nicolas Deslauriers will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time in his absence.