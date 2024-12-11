Brink notched a power-play assist and four hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Brink has a goal and two helpers over his last six outings. The 23-year-old winger remains in a third-line role at even strength, though he has started to see more power-play usage lately, which could help his offense. Brink is up to 13 points, 41 shots on net, 32 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 26 appearances. Aside from a three-game stint as a scratch in late October, Brink has mostly avoided head coach John Tortorella's tough-love style this year.