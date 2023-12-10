Brink notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Brink appears to be out of the doghouse, having played in six straight games after a stretch of scratches in mid-November. The winger helped out on goals by Owen Tippett and Joel Farabee in this contest. Brink has racked up four goals, nine assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 22 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to play in a middle-six role, as long as he can provide enough all-around quality to satisfy head coach John Tortorella.