Brink scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Brink earned two goals and seven assists over his last 11 games this season, including a trio of multi-point efforts in that span. The 23-year-old winger set a career high with his 12th goal, which came with 19 seconds left in Thursday's contest, and he also crossed the 40-point mark (41) with 29 assists to his name. He added 105 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-11 rating over 79 appearances. Brink would still benefit from shooting more and doing more with his power-play time, but he looks poised to be a middle-six option for 2025-26.