Brink (hip) is expected to begin on-ice rehab in 1-2 weeks, but he's still not expected back until December, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Not much has changed in Brink's status, though it's encouraging that he hasn't had a setback. The 21-year-old winger is likely to begin the year on non-roster injured reserve and will likely report to AHL Lehigh Valley once healthy.