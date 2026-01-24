Brink scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Brink has scored in consecutive games and has added six shots over three contests since returning from an upper-body injury. The winger is up to a career-high total of 13 goals in just 44 outings this season, fueled by a 16.9 shooting percentage. He's added nine assists, 77 shots on net, 52 hits, 26 blocked shots and 20 PIM. If he can keep up his scoring and add a few more assists, he'll be a fine depth forward in fantasy.