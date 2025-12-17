Brink scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Brink has three goals and two assists over his last seven outings. The winger had a poor November but has found much consistency in December while remaining in a third-line role. He's up to nine goals, 15 points, 61 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-3 rating over 32 appearances, and he's still playing around the pace necessary to at least match last year's 41-point output.