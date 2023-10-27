Brink scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-2 win over Minnesota.

Brink tallied his first NHL goal on a power play in the second period Thursday before adding a second marker in the third, deflecting a feed from Tyson Foerster on a two-on-one rush. The 22-year-old Brink has gotten off to a strong start this season, tallying four points (two goals, two assists) through his first six games. The rookie winger should offer some offensive upside in a middle-six role with the Flyers while working on the top power-play unit.