Brink (hip) was activated from injured, non-roster and assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Brink is finally ready for some playing time after recovering from offseason hip surgery. In 10 games with the Flyers last season, he picked up four assists, 18 shots on goal and 15 hits. It wouldn't be a surprise if Brink was brought back up by Philadelphia after he shakes off some rust.