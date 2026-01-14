Brink (upper body) is not expected to be in the lineup against Buffalo on Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site reports.

Brink is poised to miss his fourth straight game due to his upper-body problem, and with a back-to-back on the schedule, probably should be considered a long shot to suit up versus the Penguins on Thursday. The Minnesota native was on pace to reach the 40-point threshold for the second consecutive season but may miss that mark now due to his extended absence.