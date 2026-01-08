Brink (upper body) isn't slated to play in Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site reports.

Brink suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Ducks and didn't participate in Thursday's morning skate. While head coach Rick Tocchet said that Brink is feeling better, the 24-year-old will be forced to miss at least one game. It's not yet clear when Brink will be able to return, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Lightning.