Flyers' Bobby Brink: Stolen by Flyers in Round 2

Brink was drafted 34th overall by the Flyers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Slated to go anywhere from the mid-to-late first round, the fact Brink plummeted to the early portion of Round 2 was quite shocking. His awkward skating stride has been well documented, but this is a kid who excels in every other area of the sport. His hockey sense and vision are both elite and it's not as if he has struggled to produce offensively despite his lack of foot speed. Brink has the overall skill set to make a lot of NHL clubs look foolish when all is said and done. This was a stellar pick by Philly. Brink is off to the University of Denver.