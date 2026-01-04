Brink scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Brink has three points over his last three games. His goal Saturday was his third game-winner of the campaign. Brink is up to 11 tallies, 20 points, 71 shots on net, 52 hits, 23 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 40 appearances. He's on a similar pace for points as last year, but he's been a little more selfish with the puck and could push for a 20-goal campaign.