Brink scored a goal, put three shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Brink ended a six-game scoreless streak Saturday with a goal in the second period off a feed from his linemate Sean Couturier. With the twine finder, Brink has six goals, 10 points and 38 shots on net this season. While Brink is one of many promising wingers on the Flyers this season, his role on the top line hasn't been consistent, as his minutes of ice time have continued to fluctuate. However, as he looks to heat up beside Couturier and Matvei Michkov on the top line, he could be a noteworthy streaming option in certain fantasy formats with the Flyers victors in three of their last four games.