Flyers' Bobby Brink: Two big goals in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brink scored twice Tuesday in a 5-4 shootout win over Montreal.
Brink scored on the Flyers first shot with a backhand deflection early in the first frame, and then he pushed it to 3-0 before the halfway mark of the same frame with a power-play marker. Brink had gone three games without a point. Overall, he has nine points (five goals, four assists) and 24 shots in 13 contests this season. His shooting percentage is inflated to an unsustainable 20.8, so expect a crash soon enough. But Brink will still deliver a career year, barring injury.
