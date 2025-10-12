Brink produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old winger appeared to have potted the OT winner as well, but upon video review it was overturned due to goaltender interference. Brink is coming off a solid first full NHL campaign in 2024-25, posting 12 goals and 41 points in 79 contests, and with more ice time and a consistent shift with the man advantage this season, he seems likely to best those numbers.