Brink (hip) underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and is expected to miss a minimum of five months.

It's a tough blow for the 21-year-old winger, who posted four assists in 10 games in his first taste of NHL action last year. Brink was likely to compete for a bottom-six spot in training camp, but his hip injury is likely to keep him out for nearly half the campaign if he can avoid setbacks.