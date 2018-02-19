Flyers' Brandon Manning: Breaks goalless streak
Manning scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-4 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.
Not only did Manning register his first point since Feb. 3, he recorded his first goal since Dec. 29. Even more incredibly, Oct. 28 was Manning's last multi-point night. Despite the droughts, Manning still has a career-best five goals and 12 points this season, though clearly Manning isn't the source for scoring on the blue line.
