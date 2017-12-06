Flyers' Brandon Manning: Dealing with hand injury
The Flyers placed Manning on injured reserve Wednesday due to a hand injury, freelance sports writer Tim Panaccio reports.
The Flyers have yet to release an expected timeline for Manning's return to action, but the 27-year-old blueliner will miss at least three games due to his hand injury. His absence will test Philadelphia's depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy owners' lineups, as he's only tallied three goals and three assists in 22 contests this campaign.
