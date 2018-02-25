Flyers' Brandon Manning: Delivers big offensive outburst in win
Manning scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Senators.
What has gotten into Brandon Manning? He now has 18 points on the season, but five of those have come in his last four games. And Saturday, he logged the fifth lowest ice time among Flyers' defenders. Don't mistake Manning for an offensive defender, but his confidence is soaring. And that might spell good things in the next few games if you are desperate for blue line help.
