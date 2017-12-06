Flyers' Brandon Manning: Facing 3-4 week absence

Manning's hand injury is expected to keep him off game ice for 3-to-4 weeks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As we reported earlier in the day, Manning is on injured reserve with his ailment. Rookies Travis Sanheim and Mark Alt figure to pick up consistent playing time in his absence.

