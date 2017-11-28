Flyers' Brandon Manning: Garners assist
Manning picked up an assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.
Manning was originally credited with a goal before it was determined that the puck bounced in off Travis Konecny. The 27-year-old Manning earned the point despite playing just 18:07 of ice time -- over a minute less than his season average. While it might be a little too early to tell, the drop in minutes could be connected to the return of Andrew MacDonald (leg), who was back in the lineup following a 15-game absence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...