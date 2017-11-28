Flyers' Brandon Manning: Garners assist

Manning picked up an assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

Manning was originally credited with a goal before it was determined that the puck bounced in off Travis Konecny. The 27-year-old Manning earned the point despite playing just 18:07 of ice time -- over a minute less than his season average. While it might be a little too early to tell, the drop in minutes could be connected to the return of Andrew MacDonald (leg), who was back in the lineup following a 15-game absence.