Flyers' Brandon Manning: Point drought reaches eight games

Manning failed to register a point for the eighth consecutive game during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Detroit.

The 27-year-old defenseman marked the scoresheet in three consecutive games after returning from a hand injury Dec. 29, but he's now gone eight straight without a point. Manning's logged just 16:55 of ice time per contest during the drought and isn't receiving consistent power-play time. His depth role will likely continue to keep him off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.