Flyers' Brandon Manning: Ready to return Friday
Manning (hand) has been activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Lightning, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Manning's return to the lineup will bolster the Flyers' depth at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his lack of offensive production keeps him from being a viable option in nearly all season-long formats.
