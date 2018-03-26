Flyers' Brandon Manning: Records seventh goal Sunday
Manning scored a first-period goal and registered four shots through 19:04 of ice time during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
Manning's seven goals and 17 points are both career-high marks, as he's taken advantage of playing more consistently this season. However, there still aren't many fantasy settings where he should be viewed as a serviceable asset. It's worth noting that Manning is in the final year of his current contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. With Philadelphia boasting a nice collection of young blueliners at both the NHL and AHL level, it wouldn't be surprising if Manning was with another organization to start the 2018-19 campaign.
