Flyers' Brandon Manning: Records seventh goal Sunday

Manning scored a first-period goal and registered four shots through 19:04 of ice time during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Manning's seven goals and 17 points are both career-high marks, as he's taken advantage of playing more consistently this season. However, there still aren't many fantasy settings where he should be viewed as a serviceable asset. It's worth noting that Manning is in the final year of his current contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. With Philadelphia boasting a nice collection of young blueliners at both the NHL and AHL level, it wouldn't be surprising if Manning was with another organization to start the 2018-19 campaign.