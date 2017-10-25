Flyers' Brandon Manning: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Manning blocked three shots through 16:46 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim.
After watching the past two games from the press box, Manning drew back into the lineup with Andrew MacDonald out with a lower-body injury. Manning should be a mainstay moving forward, as MacDonald is projected to miss an extended period of time. Still, the 27-year-old defenseman doesn't offer much scoring potential, and Manning's fantasy value is tied to his contributions in the peripheral categories. He recorded 83 PIM, 121 hits and 79 blocked shots through 65 games in 2016-17.
