Flyers' Brandon Manning: Sitting out Thursday
Manning will serve as a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game in Los Angeles, Dave Isaac of USA Today reports.
Manning managed just two penalty minutes and two hits in 17:09 of ice time during Wednesday night's win over San Jose, so the Flyers will elect instead to give Travis Sanheim his NHL debut Thursday. Manning should remain off the fantasy radar in most formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...