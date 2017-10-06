Play

Flyers' Brandon Manning: Sitting out Thursday

Manning will serve as a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game in Los Angeles, Dave Isaac of USA Today reports.

Manning managed just two penalty minutes and two hits in 17:09 of ice time during Wednesday night's win over San Jose, so the Flyers will elect instead to give Travis Sanheim his NHL debut Thursday. Manning should remain off the fantasy radar in most formats.

