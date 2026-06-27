Flyers' Brek Liske: Nabbed by Flyers in Round 2

Liske was the 53rd overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Liske played a significant role this past season for an Everett team which was the best in the WHL. He closed with 24 points and a plus-36 rating in 52 games, considerably better numbers than the year prior. It's fair to wonder if Liske would have been even more productive if the Silvertips didn't have such a loaded roster. Liske lacks dynamic traits but he's a solid all-around defender with the chance to contribute in multiple areas as a professional. His defense is ahead of his offense at this point and Liske's long-term ceiling is largely dependent on how much he can improve the latter in the coming years. For now, he's a solid depth addition to the Philadelphia prospect pipeline.