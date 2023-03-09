Lemieux (undisclosed) will not play Thursday against the Hurricanes, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Lemieux is 'banged up' and will be replaced in the lineup by Tyson Foerster. Lemieux potted his first goal of the season Tuesday in Tampa Bay, giving him four points in 29 NHL games this season.
