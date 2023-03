Lemieux scored a goal on two shots in the Flyers' 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

Lemieux scored his first goal as a Flyer and his first of the season, tipping a shot from Cam York past Andrei Vasilevskiy. This goal marks his first point for the Flyers after being traded by Los Angeles before the trade deadline. On the season, Lemieux has one goal and four points in 29 games.