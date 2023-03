Philadelphia acquired Lemieux and a 2024 fifth-round pick on Friday in exchange for Zack MacEwen, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Lemieux has registered three assists, 22 shots on goal, 79 hits and 53 PIM in 27 appearances this season. He should occupy a fourth-line spot with the Flyers for the remainder of the year. Lemiuex is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer.