Flyers' Brian Elliott: Allows five in loss
Elliott made 21 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 Game 3 loss to the Penguins on Sunday.
That's the second time in this series that Elliott has allowed five goals, although this time at least he wasn't yanked from the game. Three of Pittsburgh's tallies came on the power play, which is not surprising given that the Flyers had the 29th-ranked penalty kill. This is a bad matchup for a team that struggles to kill penalties, and that doesn't bode well for Elliott.
