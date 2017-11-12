Flyers' Brian Elliott: Allows just one goal in loss
Elliott made 26 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Wild on Saturday.
He was locked in a duel with Devan Dubnyk all night long and the winning goal was scored in the third. Elliott has allowed just four goals in his last three games, but has only one win to show for it. But if his strong play is any indication, Elliott's overall record is about to improve. His sharp focus in November will be a boost to your fantasy stats.
