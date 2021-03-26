Elliott relieved an ineffective Carter Hart early in the second period of Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers and stopped eight of 11 shots.

Elliott promptly gave up a goal after entering to give the Rangers a 6-0 lead, but the Flyers settled down from there and actually scored the game's next two goals to close out the middle frame. New York added another two goals to Philadelphia's one in the third, giving the Rangers a 17-3 scoring edge in their last two games against the Flyers. These teams will meet again Saturday.