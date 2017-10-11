Flyers' Brian Elliott: Allows three third-period goals in loss

Elliott saved just 25 of 31 shots during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Nashville.

The Flyers held a 5-3 lead early in the third period, but the Predators scored three unanswered goals to pull away. Elliott entered with two consecutive wins fuelled by a respectable .914 save percentage and 2.49 GAA, and this was a daunting schedule spot for Philadelphia, so it's probably wise not to overreact to Elliott's poor showing. After all, this was the Flyers fourth consecutive road game to start the season. However, it also likely confirms Elliott's status in the majority of settings as a matchup-based option.