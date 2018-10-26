Flyers' Brian Elliott: Allows two goals in loss

Elliott made 22 saves in a 3-0 loss to Boston on Thursday night. He allowed two goals.

Elliott made a better impression Thursday than he has to this point. But unfortunately, none of his teammates showed up to help him. We don't know if this performance was enough to keep Michal Neuvirth at bay or not. Use caution going forward until the picture becomes clearer for Elliott.

More News
Our Latest Stories