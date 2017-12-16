Flyers' Brian Elliott: Attempting sixth straight win

Elliott will start in goal opposite the visiting Stars on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

The Flyers have crafted a six-game winning streak, and Elliott will do what he can do fend off a Dallas team that ranks no worse than 16th in any of the following offensive categories: team goals, shots, faceoffs, power power and shooting percentage. At the time of this writing, Saturday's daily slate features nine more games in case you would like to pivot away from this matchup featuring Elliott and designated Stars goalie Ben Bishop.