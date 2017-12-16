Flyers' Brian Elliott: Attempting sixth straight win
Elliott will start in goal opposite the visiting Stars on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
The Flyers have crafted a six-game winning streak, and Elliott will do what he can do fend off a Dallas team that ranks no worse than 16th in any of the following offensive categories: team goals, shots, faceoffs, power power and shooting percentage. At the time of this writing, Saturday's daily slate features nine more games in case you would like to pivot away from this matchup featuring Elliott and designated Stars goalie Ben Bishop.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 19 in win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stays hot with win over Maple Leafs•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Looking for fourth straight win Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 36 for third straight win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting Thursday night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...