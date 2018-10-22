Flyers' Brian Elliott: Back between pipes Monday

Elliott will once again get the starting nod for Monday's home matchup with Colorado.

After allowing just two goals on 21 shots versus New Jersey on Saturday -- and ending a four-game losing streak -- coach Dave Hakstol will go back to Elliott for Monday's tilt. While it hasn't been all the Ontario native's fault, the Flyers are currently allowing 4.13 goals per game (second worst in the league) and will face the ninth-best offense in the Avs (3.63 goals per game).