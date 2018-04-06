Flyers' Brian Elliott: Back in goal Saturday

Elliott will return to the cage for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Rangers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott missed nearly two months of action because of a lower-body injury, so the Flyers -- who recently clinched a playoff berth -- will get their veteran netminder a couple of games under his belt in preparation for the upcoming playoff run. He displayed some rust in his first game back, allowing three goals on 22 shot to the Hurricanes on Thursday, but still picked up the victory and will get another training run in Saturday before the playoffs begin next week.